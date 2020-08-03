Beerschot Second Division Champions

However, fearful of legal action from the team that finished top of the Second Division overall, Westerlo, the Pro League decided that the match should go ahead in an empty stadium and without any over-intimate celebrations after goals were scored.

With a one-goal advantage from the first game Beerschot had the edge. OHL shot themselves in the foot when Scheurmans scored an own goal a couple of minutes from half time. The second half saw Beerschot extend their lead with Tissoudali making it 0-2 on 52 minutes.

The visitors went three-up 10 minutes later through Noubissi. Perbet’s 79th minute goal for OHL was always going to be too little, too late and a Placca goal in the 4th minute of injury time made for a final score of 1-4 on the night and 1-5 on aggregate to Beerschot.

With Antwerp having won the Belgian Cup on Saturday and Beerschot being crowned Second Division Champions on Sunday it was a great weekend for football in Antwerp.