Beerschot Second Division Champions
In the return leg of the play-off game to decide who should be the 2019-2020 Second Division Champions, Beerschot beat Oud-Heverlee-Leuven (OHL) 1-4. The match should have been played in mid-March and was rendered somewhat pointless by the Pro League’s decision to grant promotion to both teams, while allowing the team that finished bottom in the First Division Waasland-Beveren to stay up.
However, fearful of legal action from the team that finished top of the Second Division overall, Westerlo, the Pro League decided that the match should go ahead in an empty stadium and without any over-intimate celebrations after goals were scored.
With a one-goal advantage from the first game Beerschot had the edge. OHL shot themselves in the foot when Scheurmans scored an own goal a couple of minutes from half time. The second half saw Beerschot extend their lead with Tissoudali making it 0-2 on 52 minutes.
The visitors went three-up 10 minutes later through Noubissi. Perbet’s 79th minute goal for OHL was always going to be too little, too late and a Placca goal in the 4th minute of injury time made for a final score of 1-4 on the night and 1-5 on aggregate to Beerschot.
With Antwerp having won the Belgian Cup on Saturday and Beerschot being crowned Second Division Champions on Sunday it was a great weekend for football in Antwerp.