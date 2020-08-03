Bust of King Leopold II outside the Africa Museum in Tervuren daubed with paint

The Director of the Africa Museum Guido Gryseels told VRT News that "This is the third time that the bust of Leopold II at the Africa Museum in Tervuren has been daubed. The letters BML have been written on it. This act is part of a general protest movement against Leopold II and the violent regime in the Congo Free State. It certainly won’t be the last time that this happens”.

Mr Gryseels went on to say that "In October the Parliamentary Commission on Congo will begin. It will look into our colonial history and whether or not Belgium should apologise. I suspect that further action will follow. With what we already know about the regime of Leopold II in Congo, I have every understanding for those involved in these acts”.

The bust is owned by the Buildings Commission. Mr Gryseels says that he has been told that the Commission intends to put a plaque underneath the bust explaining the role that the second King of the Belgian played in Congo. The Buildings’ Commission has asked the Africa Museum to write the text for the plaque.