COVID-19: Number of infections and hospitalisations continue to rise
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. The figures that give an average of the number of people testing positive and being hospitalised over the past week confirm the upward trend set in recent weeks.
During the week from 24 to 30 July an average of 491 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is a 68% increase on the 292 positive tests that were recorded during the week between 17 and 23 July.
The number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is also on the rise. During the past week and average of 24 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital every day. This is up from an average of 18 new patients/day two weeks ago, a rise of 35%.
Up until now a total of 69,849 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. So far COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 9,845 people here.