COVID-19: Number of infections and hospitalisations continue to rise

During the week from 24 to 30 July an average of 491 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is a 68% increase on the 292 positive tests that were recorded during the week between 17 and 23 July.

The number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is also on the rise. During the past week and average of 24 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital every day. This is up from an average of 18 new patients/day two weeks ago, a rise of 35%.

Up until now a total of 69,849 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. So far COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 9,845 people here.