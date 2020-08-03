Man filmed riding an electric scooter at 70 km/h on the Brussels Orbital Motorway
A film has appeared on social media featuring a man travelling at 70 km/h along the Brussels Orbital Motorway on an electrically-powered scooter. The film shows the man cover several hundred meters on the scooter.
The film that is believed to have been shot on Sunday night show the man riding the scooter illegally on the motorway without any form of protective clothing.
The dangerous and some may say highly-irresponsible stunt took place on the Vilvoorde Viaduct around 10 kilometres north of Brussels.