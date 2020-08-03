Professor Steven Van Gucht says that we have a few difficult months ahead of us

"The number of patients on intensive care wards has doubled since the beginning of June. The figure are now rising among other age demographics: the youngest and oldest among us. The basic rules are having an effect and upholding them will get us through. It is important that we consistently apply them. Many people now have corona fatigue. The virus is no one’s fault. We have to resolve this together”, Professor Van Gucht said.

The virologist added "There are a lot of misconceptions about the virus that are doing the rounds. Mainly young people feel that it doesn’t affect them. This is understandable because the virus is an invisible enemy, but this crisis is very real. Carry on and be brave. Accept that are a few difficult months ahead of us. I have every hope that next year society will be able to return to normal. This will pass”.