211,000 Flemings registered as unemployed in July

However, we can draw some comfort from the fact that the year on year increase is less sharp than in was in May and June.

Speaking on VRT Radio, the Flemish Employment Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) said "Half of the new people to have registered as unemployed are school leavers. These figures are the same as in previous years, but if you look at the figures as a whole they are much higher than they were last year. This is due to the corona crisis and the enormous impact that it has had."

The rise is most pronounced in the 25 to 40 age demographic. Unemployment among those with relatively high levels of academic attainment has also risen by a disproportionately large amount.