A second beach bar closed in Knokke-Heist after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Previously the Beach Number 1 beach bar was forced to close after a staff member tested positive there. The proprietor of the Licttorenstrand beach bar Kevin Claes learned on Monday that a female student that had been working at the bar had tested positive. Mr Claes contacted the municipality authorities and was told that he would have to close his bar.

Mr Claes told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that the young woman hadn’t worked during the previous three days. However, “We always have to go back 5 days if someone tests positive. This is why we are closed for the moment”.

Mr Caes says that the decision to close his bar down temporarily is perfectly logical. “I don’t want to leave anything to chance. This evening the whole team will be tested at the local hospital. If everyone tests negative we will be able to reopen on Wednesday at the earliest”.