A second beach bar closed in Knokke-Heist after staff member tests positive for coronavirus
A beach bar in the upmarket West Flemish resort of Knokke-Heist has been forced to close after one of its staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It is the second a beach bar in Knokke-Heist that had had to close for this reason. The person that tested positive is a student that was employed at the Lichttorenstrand beach bar. Now all the other people that work there will be tested. The bar will remain closed until at least tomorrow (Wednesday) which is the earliest that the results of the tests can be expected.
Previously the Beach Number 1 beach bar was forced to close after a staff member tested positive there. The proprietor of the Licttorenstrand beach bar Kevin Claes learned on Monday that a female student that had been working at the bar had tested positive. Mr Claes contacted the municipality authorities and was told that he would have to close his bar.
Mr Claes told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that the young woman hadn’t worked during the previous three days. However, “We always have to go back 5 days if someone tests positive. This is why we are closed for the moment”.
Mr Caes says that the decision to close his bar down temporarily is perfectly logical. “I don’t want to leave anything to chance. This evening the whole team will be tested at the local hospital. If everyone tests negative we will be able to reopen on Wednesday at the earliest”.