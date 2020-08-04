COVID-19: More people testing positive, more patients hospitalised
The number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus continues to rise. During the week between 25 and 31 July an average of 517 people/day tested positive for the virus. This is 60% more than the 324 people that tested positive for the virus during the week between 18 and 24 July.
The number of patients being admitted to hospital is also on the rise. The public health institute Sciensano’s figures show that in during the week between 28 July and 3 August an average of 25 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital every day. This is just over 30% more than the average of 19 COVID-19 patients that were admitted for treatment in Belgian hospitals during the week between 21 and 27 July
Nevertheless, the number of COVID-19 fatalities remains stable. During the week from 25 to 31 July an average number of 2 people per day died of the virus in Belgium.
Up until now there have been 70,300 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Belgium.