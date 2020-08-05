Rise in the number of Covid-19 infections seems to be slowing down

The rolling average for the period between 26 July and 1 August has climbed to 535 new infections per day. This is a rise of 58 percent on the week. Yesterday's figures showed a rolling average of 517 per day, so in fact the rolling average climbed with just over 3 percent on the day.

The number of patients being admitted to hospital is 22.7 per day on average, a rise of 27 percent on the week. However, yesterday's figure for the rolling week average was 25 patients per day.

Each day, 2.4 Covid patients succumb: this number of 2 fatalities per day has been more or less stable for weeks. Contrary to the first wave, this new surge includes a lot more younger people, which may explain the better figures.