Face masks not mandatory for the whole of Brussels yet (but maybe next week); a curfew is off the table 

The Brussels Premier Rudi Vervoort and Inge Neven, the head of the Brussels Health Inspection teams, first had a meeting with the different Brussels mayors this morning to discuss a number of corona issues. This took longer than expected, with the press conference eventually taking place a lot later than scheduled. There was good and bad news.

"We are seeing a clear rise in the number of infections over the past 10 days," Inge Neven said. There was a sharp hike between 30 July and 3 August, but the latest figures are better. This being said, the 'alert phase' of 20 new infections per 100,000 people per week has been reached in as many as 17 of the 19 Brussels municipalities.

Most new infections are being seen in the age category between 20 and 49, which may explain why the number of hospitalisations in Brussels is still relatively low.