Germany marks the whole of Antwerp province as corona risk area

People wanting to enter Germany, but who have stayed in Antwerp province in the previous two weeks, will have self-isolate for 14 days, unless you have a corona test taken 48 hours prior to your journey, which turns out to be negative. If you have to self-isolate, you will have to go straight to your home from the border, without any stops.

On the other hand, Germans willing to travel to Antwerp will have to postpone their trip, unless it is essential. The decision was announced by Germany's Robert Koch Institute yesterday.