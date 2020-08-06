Number of Covid infections at meat packing company climbs to 50
The number of Covid infections at the West-Flemish meat packing company Westvlees has climbed to 50 as the test results are coming in. All 650 staff members will now have to take a corona test.
The news was announced by the company on the basis of 193 test results, but a total of 225 workers took a test. All of them were working for meat cutting unit. However, considering the bad results, all 650 employees at the company in Westrozebeke will be tested now.