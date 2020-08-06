Positive signs for number of corona infections confirmed

Comparing the rolling averages on the week, we are still seeing a rise: we had an average of 531 new infections per day between 27 July and 2 August. This is a rise of 49 percent on the week, as we had 355 new patients per day between 19 and 26 July. However, this hike is not as outspoken as it was a week ago.

Moreover, looking at the shorter term, the figures released by the scientific institute Sciensano are also hopeful. While yesterday's rolling average was still at 535 per day, it has now dropped a little bit to 531. It's the first drop of the rolling average in a long time, and specialists say that the figures for tomorrow and the day after are looking "relatively positive" as well. The day before yesterday, the rolling average for the week was 528, which means that for the moment the figures are stabilising.

The rolling average for patients taken to hospital is 23 people per day now, coming from 25 the week before. However, yesterday's figure was 41, which will be felt in the week statistics later on. Covid-19 is still responsible for 3 fatalities per day, on average.