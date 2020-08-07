Belgian B-fast team to leave for Beirut this evening

B-FAST’s search and rescue team USAR has been scrapped and furthermore the Lebanese are reported to be no longer asking for help of this nature.

The opposition in the Federal Parliament is critical of the fact that it has taken so long for Belgium to send help to Lebanon given that the explosion took place on Tuesday evening. The Flemish Nationalists’ Group Leader in the Chamber of Representatives Peter De Rover wrote on Twitter “If once again B-fast is not able to take action in time we are going to raise the issue of what use it is again”.

Meanwhile, the Flemish socialist MP Jan Bertels says that the scrapping of the search and rescue team is regrettable.