Belgian B-fast team to leave for Beirut this evening
The Belgian Foreign Ministry has announced that a Belgian B-Fast rapid response team will leave for the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday evening. Speaking on Friday morning Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin’s spokesman Nicolas Roisin told journalists “This evening at around 8pm a B-fast team will take off for Lebanon from Melsbroek Air Base to offer help after Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut”. After rumours in recent day the Foreign Minister’s spokesman has confirmed that a B-Fast team will leave for Lebanon on Friday evening. VRT News source have told us that the Lebanese authorities had asked Belgium for medical help. Whether or not this is the nature of the assistance being sent there will be confirmed by the Foreign Ministry later today.
B-FAST’s search and rescue team USAR has been scrapped and furthermore the Lebanese are reported to be no longer asking for help of this nature.
The opposition in the Federal Parliament is critical of the fact that it has taken so long for Belgium to send help to Lebanon given that the explosion took place on Tuesday evening. The Flemish Nationalists’ Group Leader in the Chamber of Representatives Peter De Rover wrote on Twitter “If once again B-fast is not able to take action in time we are going to raise the issue of what use it is again”.
Meanwhile, the Flemish socialist MP Jan Bertels says that the scrapping of the search and rescue team is regrettable.