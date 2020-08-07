Code Red weather warning issued with temperatures set to reach 37°C on Saturday

Today (Friday) a Code Orange heat warning is in force in all areas except the coast. However, from Saturday it will be Code Red across the board with the exception of in Luxembourg Province (Code Orange) and the coast (code yellow).

KMI forecasts temperatures will reach 36°C or 37°C in inland areas. Temperatures this high necessitate regular fluid intake and the consumption of easily digestible food. It is also advisable to wear clothing made from thinner material and to spend the daytime hours in a cooler indoor space and keep the windows and doors shut to keep out the heat. People are also advised to keep tabs on their general medical condition (blood pressure, etc.)