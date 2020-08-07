Flanders colours dark orange on European coronavirus infection map

Flanders colours dark orange, a distinction shared only by the Basque and Madrid regions in Spain and a number of regions in Romania and Bulgaria.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has changed Flanders' colour on the map from light to dark orange as during the past two weeks an average of more than 60 coronavirus per day, per 100,000 population have been detected in our region. Meanwhile, Wallonia and the Brussels-Capital Region remain light orange (20 to 60 cases/day/100,000 population).

Luxembourg remains red on the map as it registers an average of 120 positive tests/day/100,000 population. However, our small neighbour carries out vigorous and regular testing, a fact that the authorities there say drives up their figures.