Measures taken in Antwerp Province seem to be having an effect says virus expect

However, this is not the case in a number of other areas of the country including Brussels. Professor Van Gucht warns that we must remain cautious.

When the extra measures were introduced in Antwerp Province it was said that it would be between 10 and 14 days before we would see an effect. Professor Van Gucht told the press conference that the first signs of an improvement now seem apparent. “In Antwerp Province after a period of a sharp rise in the figures, the rise has now fallen back to 10% per week. The measures are having an effect”.

However, it is a very different picture elsewhere with the number of infections shooting up. In the Brussels-Capital Region for example the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus is rising by 150% per week. The sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus cases in the capital is giving virologists cause for concern.