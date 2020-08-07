Number of new infections continues to rise, number of hospital admissions and deaths remains stable

During the past week an average of 24 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to hospital. This is the same as the average number of daily hospital admissions during the previous week.

Currently 278 COVID-19 patients are being cared for in Belgian hospitals, 65 of whom on intensive care wards.

The daily death toll from COVID-19 also remains stable with an average of 3 deaths per day during the past week. So far COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 9,861 people in Belgium.

Since the start of the pandemic in Belgium 72,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.