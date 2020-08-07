Number of new infections continues to rise, number of hospital admissions and deaths remains stable
The latest figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano show a further rise in the number of novel coronavirus infections in Belgium. During the week between 28 July and 3 August an average of 550 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a rise of 46% compared with the average number of positive tests for the virus that were recorded between 20 and 27 July. Then there were an average of 377 positive coronavirus test result per day.
During the past week an average of 24 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to hospital. This is the same as the average number of daily hospital admissions during the previous week.
Currently 278 COVID-19 patients are being cared for in Belgian hospitals, 65 of whom on intensive care wards.
The daily death toll from COVID-19 also remains stable with an average of 3 deaths per day during the past week. So far COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 9,861 people in Belgium.
Since the start of the pandemic in Belgium 72,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.