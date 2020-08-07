People travelling to the UK from Belgium must self-quarantine for 14 days
The British government has added Belgium to the list of countries from which people visiting the UK are obliged to self-quarantine for 14 days. The announcement that anyone travelling from Belgium to the UK would be obliged to self-quarantine was made by the Transport Minister in Boris Johnson’s UK government Grant Shapps on Thursday evening (see tweet below).
Not only Belgium has been added to the list. Travellers to the UK from the Bahamas and Andorra must now also self-quarantine for a two-week period. The measures come into force from 4AM local time (BST) on Saturday 8 August.