A busy Saturday at our coastal resorts

With temperatures in the mid-30’s many of us have just one thing on our minds: keeping out of the heat. Not unexpectedly this has sent people flocking to the coastal resorts of West Flanders in their droves. The exodus to the coast was clear to see during Saturday morning on the coastbound E40 motorway with congestion especially bad around Ghent where the E17 motorway from Antwerp joins the E40. There was also congestion on the Brussels Orbital Motorway.