A busy Saturday at our coastal resorts
With temperatures in the mid-30’s many of us have just one thing on our minds: keeping out of the heat. Not unexpectedly this has sent people flocking to the coastal resorts of West Flanders in their droves. The exodus to the coast was clear to see during Saturday morning on the coastbound E40 motorway with congestion especially bad around Ghent where the E17 motorway from Antwerp joins the E40. There was also congestion on the Brussels Orbital Motorway.
Once at coast those lucky enough to be able to spend their day there are able to enjoy the sun and temperatures that are a good bit cooler than in inland areas. The coast is the only place in Flanders where a Code Red (stay out of the sun!) weather warning is not in force.