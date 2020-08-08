Another KRC Genk player tests positive for coronavirus

On Thursday Bongonda was the only one of the players and staff from the club to have tested positive. Missing the opening game of the season against Zulte Waregem will be particularly disappointing for Bongonda as it is against his former club.

Both Cercle Brugge and KV Mechelen also had one person test positive for the virus. Their games like KRC Genk’s game against Zulte Waregem will go ahead as planned.