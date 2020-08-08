Another KRC Genk player tests positive for coronavirus
KRC Genk’s Theo Bongonda (photo above) has become the third player at the Limburg club to test positive for the novel coronavirus. The 24-year-old tested positive for the virus on Thursday and will miss Genk’s opening match of the season against Zulte Waregem on Sunday. Previously the KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu and goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt became infected with the virus. They have since recovered.
On Thursday Bongonda was the only one of the players and staff from the club to have tested positive. Missing the opening game of the season against Zulte Waregem will be particularly disappointing for Bongonda as it is against his former club.
Both Cercle Brugge and KV Mechelen also had one person test positive for the virus. Their games like KRC Genk’s game against Zulte Waregem will go ahead as planned.