Delphine Boël reacts “I was a disgrace, I was King Albert’s dirty laundry”

On Friday evening an exhibition of new work by King Albert II’s daughter Delphine Boël opened in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Knokke. The exhibition is a kind of an artistic diary of the paternity case the artist brought against Belgium’s former Head of State. In January King Albert II finally recognised Delphine Boël as his daughter. In an interview with the VRT’s current affairs programme Terzake that was broadcast on Friday evening Delphine Boël spoke publically for the first time about the King finally admitting that he is her father.