First Division football returns after 5 months

The first match of the new season between Club Brugge and Sporting Charleroi kicks off at 4:30pm. Club will be keen to impress their fans after last Saturday’s disappointment in the Belgian Cup Final against Royal Antwerp FC. Club Brugge are reigning league champions, while Charleroi finished 3rd last season.

At 7pm cup winners Antwerp take on Excel Mouscron while at the same time Standard de Liège play Cercle Brugge.

There are four matches on Sunday starting with AA Gent (who finished second last season against Sin-Truiden at 1:30pm.

At 4pm Racing Genk with their new signing Cyriel Dressers travel to Zulte Waregem. Dressers was the top scorer in the Dutch first Division last season so all eyes will be on him.

RSC Anderlecht travel to KV Mechelen for a 6:15pm kicked. Anderlecht will be without Vincent Kompany who is injured.

The last game on Sunday kicks off at 8:45pm and sees KV Kortrijk take on Waasland-Beveren.

New to the Belgian First Division is football on Monday evening’s. This coming Monday both teams that were promoted will play their respective first games in the top flight. At 7pm Oud Heverlee-Leuven take on KAS Eupen, while at the same time Beerschot will play their game away against KV Oostende.