King extends “Pre-formateurs” mission by another 9 days

In a press statement released by the Royal Palace shortly after 4pm the King invited “the parties involved to show a great sense of responsibility and to reach an agreement on the formation of a government quickly”.

Mr De Wever and Mr Magnette arrived at the Royal Palace at 3pm to brief the King on the progress of their mission to find a formula that will allow a new federal government to be formed. On their arrival they refused to give any comment to the journalists that had assembled outside the Palace. After their talks with the King, the two politicians chatted with each other for a time before getting into to their respective cars.

The Flemish and Francophone liberals say that they are prepared to join the 5 other parties (Flemish nationalists, Francophone and Flemish socialists and the Flemish and Francophone Christian democrats) that the two pre-formateurs have managed to bring together providing that Mr De Wever and Mr Magnette give clarity as to the planned formula they have in mind for a new federal government. Meanwhile, Mr De Wever and Mr Magnette have said that they plan further talks with the Flemish and Francophone greens.