Positive coronavirus test at KV Mechelen
The final series of coronavirus tests before the new First Division football season gets under way has produced one positive test result at KV Mechelen. The person, a player or member of the coaching staff or club official that has tested positive will now go into quarantine. All the other test results at KV Mechelen were negative and this weekend’s game against RSC Anderlecht can go ahead as planned.
Players, staff and club officials at KV Mechelen are tested regularly for coronavirus. The club has said in a statement that the person that tested positive had no symptoms. He will be quarantined for 7 days.
KV Mechelen has contacted both the Pro League and its opponent this weekend RSCA Anderlecht. As no other tests were positive it has been decided that Sunday’s game will go ahead as planned.