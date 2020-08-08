Number of new infections continues to rise albeit less sharply
The public health science institute has released new figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a figure rise in the number of new infections, albeit less sharp than in the weekly average figure released in previous days. During the week from 29 July to 4 August an average of 568 people/day tested positive for the novel corona virus. This is 25% up on the figures for the week between 21 and 28 July when an average of 455 people/day tested positive for the virus. The 25% week on week rise in the number of infections is are lower than the 46% week-on-week rise that was reported in Friday’s figures.
However, the figures do show a considerable rise in the number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19. During the past week an average of 26 people per day were admitted to hospital suffering from COVID-19. This is 22% up on the daily average of 22 hospital admissions per day during the previous week.
The number of deaths during the week between 29 July and 4 August was 22 or an average of just over 3 per day. This is up just over 20% on the 18 COVID-19 fatalities during the week between 21 and 28 July.
So far a total of 73,000 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.