Two die as glider crashes in Flemish Brabant
Two people have lost their lives after a glider that they were flying in crashed near to the Flemish Brabant own of Tienen. The local Fire Service reports that the glider crashed at around 3:20pm on Saturday.
The Mayor of Tienen Katrien Partyka (Christian democrat) says that two people died in the crash.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are as yet unknown and the identity of the victims has not yet been disclosed. The accident happened near to the Goetsenhoven airfield that is the home to the glider section of the Royal De Wouw Flying Club.