Epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme: "At the coast and in fact everywhere: stay out of each other’s way”

When asked to comment on the slow-down in the growth in the number of new infections Professor Van Damme said “The figures give the impression that the curve is flattening, but if we look province per province this is not the case. The Governors and a number of Mayors in Flemish Brabant, East Flanders and Liège Province will be choking on their coffee”.

"We must do all we can to get the corona figures down. The number of people testing positive is increasing not just the young, but gradually among all age groups. The argument that there are more cases because more people are being tested doesn’t hold water. The epidemic is spreading. The only answer is to stay out of each other’s way and to stay in your bubble. This is applicable at the coast in provincial parts and everywhere else”.