Localised flooding after Sunday’s thunder storms, the 1722 hotline has been activated

In a statement released earlier on Sunday the Interior Ministry said “Given the crisis situation that we currently find ourselves in the emergency operator at the 112 exchanges that also answer the 112 calls need at this moment to concentrate entirely on dealing with emergency calls (urgent medical assistance and urgent calls to the fire service) and calls for doctors that are on call”.

Consequently the 1722 hot line is only available to residents of municipalities where the local Fire Service does have facilities to report an incident and request a non-urgent intervention via an online form.