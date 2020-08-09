Localised flooding after Sunday’s thunder storms, the 1722 hotline has been activated
The Interior Ministry has activated the 1722 hotline for non-urgent interventions by the emergency service such as the pumping out of flooded cellars. The line was activated ahead of the thunder storms that affected some parts of the country earlier on Sunday. The storms caused some localised flooding. In some areas those contacting 1722 are told to use the Fire Service’s online contact form.
In a statement released earlier on Sunday the Interior Ministry said “Given the crisis situation that we currently find ourselves in the emergency operator at the 112 exchanges that also answer the 112 calls need at this moment to concentrate entirely on dealing with emergency calls (urgent medical assistance and urgent calls to the fire service) and calls for doctors that are on call”.
Consequently the 1722 hot line is only available to residents of municipalities where the local Fire Service does have facilities to report an incident and request a non-urgent intervention via an online form.