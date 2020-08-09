Rise in the number of new infections continues to slow

Meanwhile, the average number of people that are being hospitalised with COVID-19 continues to rise. During the past week an average of 27 COVID-19 patients/day were taken into hospital. This is 20% up on the average of 23/day a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the average daily death toll during the past week was 3 per day, up from just over 2 per day during the previous week.

So far 73,000 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.