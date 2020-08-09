Rise in the number of new infections continues to slow
The latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano show that the rise in the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus is now starting to slow. Nevertheless, there were still on average 19% more positive tests each day during the week between 30 July and 5 August than there were during the previous week. During the week between 30 July and 5 August an average of 564 people/day tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, the average number of people that are being hospitalised with COVID-19 continues to rise. During the past week an average of 27 COVID-19 patients/day were taken into hospital. This is 20% up on the average of 23/day a week earlier.
Meanwhile, the average daily death toll during the past week was 3 per day, up from just over 2 per day during the previous week.
So far 73,000 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.