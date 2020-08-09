Van Aert victorious in Milan-Sanremo

La Primavera was ridden in scorching summer heat. Around 90 kilometres from the finish one of the favourites Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) crashed and was forced to abandon his hopes. With 35 kilometres left Boaro, the last of the escapees, Boaro was caught while behind the peloton the winner the 2019 race Julian Alaphilippe suffered a puncture and had to change bikes.

Loïc Vliegen (Circus-Wanty Gobert) and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo) went on the attack during the first metres of the ascent of the Cipressa the peloton let them do their thing. There were attacks by UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo riders in the pack, but they all came to nothing.

The two escapees were caught at the top of the Cipressa and a little latter Daniel Oss launched an attack on the descent and pulled ahead of the pack. However, this was neutralised on the first slopes of the Poggio with Giulio Ciccone on the attack.



The pack regrouped Alaphilippe made a move in the last metres of the climb. He was followed by Wout van Aert. The descended together with the chasers staying around seven seconds behind.



It was between Van Aert and the Frenchman and in the end it was the Van Aert that came out on top. Van Aert’s win comes a week after he was also victorious at Strade Bianche.

