Is the peak in the number of new coronavirus infections in Antwerp behind us?

This could be an indication that the peak is behind us and if Monday’s figures become a trend that a second wave of coronavirus infections could possibly be averted.

In the country as a whole the exponential rise in the number of new infections appear to have stopped for the time being at least. Nevertheless, the number of new infections is still increasing, albeit last sharply during the past few days.

The Brussels-Capital Region is the epicentre of the pandemic when it comes to the number of new hospital admissions. One in three people that ae being hospitalised with COVID-19 are being admitted to hospitals in Brussels. Currently 285 COVID-19 patients are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. 69 of these are on intensive care wards.