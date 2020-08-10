Knokke-Heist bans day-trippers until the heatwave is over

There have already been issues with groups of youths in Knokke-Heist. For the duration of the ban on day-trippers officers from the Knokke-Heist Local Police Service will carry out roadside check on vehicles travelling on routes into the municipality.

Anyone planning to only stay in Knokke for a day will be turned back. On Sunday day-trippers were turned away from Blankenberge. However, the authorities there say that they have no plans to do his every day.