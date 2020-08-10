Number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths continues to rise

During the week between 31 July and 6 August and average of 580 people/day in Belgium tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 16% more than during the previous week. The number of new infections is growing, but rate of growth is slowing down. The average for the week between 30 July and 5 August was 564.

Meanwhile, the average number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 during the past week stood at 27 per day. This is a 12% rise on the 24 hospital admissions per day during the previous week.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is also on the rise. During the past week an average of 3.4 people per day died from COVID-19. This is a 33% rise on the previous week.

So far 74,152 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. 18,465 people have been hospitalised with and 9,872 people have died from COVID-19.