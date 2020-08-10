Rail company won’t reduce number of trains to the coast

Last weekend a number of Mayors of West Flemish coastal municipalities demanded that the Belgian state-own rail company NMBS reduce the number of trains in order to stop the flood of tourists to the coast. However, NMBS says that it can’t just cancel service at the drop of a hat. Furthermore, under the conditions of the transport plan it agreed with the Federal Government it is obliged to provide extra trains when more passenger than normal are expected to use a particular service. An example of this is on very hot days when more people than usual head for the coast. NMBS says that it can only change its operating policy if it is told to do so by the Federal Government.