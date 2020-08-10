Remco Evenepoel overall winner in the Tour of Poland

The victory continues the 20-year-old from Schepdaal in Flemish Brabant’s remarkable run of stage race success. Evenepoel made it four out of four in 2020 with Sunday’s overall race victory. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the final podium in second and third respectively.

In the final stage Remco Evenepoel’s teammate Davide Ballerini nabbed the bunch sprint in a tight finish. He got the better of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alberto Dainese (Sunweb). The win was the 25-year-old Italian’s first since joining Deceuninck-Quick-Step from Astana this year.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s final-day stage and GC victory end the Tour of Poland on a high note for the team. The Tour had begun on a low for the team after a horrific crash saw their Dutch star rider Fabio Jakobsen rushed to hospital in a critical condition.