Brussels-Capital Region publishes an interactive map of coronavirus test centres
The authorities in the Brussels-Capital Region have published an interactive map coronavirus test centres that are open in the capital.
The map provides information on which centres are available for the testing of people that have symptoms that might suggest that they have contracted the novel coronavirus and which centres are available for the testing of people without symptoms.
Those without symptoms might require a test because they have return from or plan to travel to certain countries for which a coronavirus test is required. It is also possible to get a coronavirus test without a prescription from a doctor.