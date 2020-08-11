COVID-19: slight increase in new cases and hospitalisations, death toll rises to 4 per day
The public health science institute Sciensano has released new figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show that the rise in the number of new cases of the virus appears to be stabilising.
During the week between 1 and 7 August and average of 588 people/day tested positive for the virus, an increase of 11% on the daily average of 528 during the week between 25 and 31 July.
The average number of deaths from the virus during the past week was 4 per day. This is a 56% increase on the figures for the previous week.
The number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 is also increasing. During the past week an average of 28 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is 15% more than the 24 patients/day that were admitted to hospital during the previous week.
So far a total of 74,620 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 18,498 people have been hospitalised with COVID-19 and 9,879 people have died from the virus.