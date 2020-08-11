COVID-19: slight increase in new cases and hospitalisations, death toll rises to 4 per day

During the week between 1 and 7 August and average of 588 people/day tested positive for the virus, an increase of 11% on the daily average of 528 during the week between 25 and 31 July.

The average number of deaths from the virus during the past week was 4 per day. This is a 56% increase on the figures for the previous week.

The number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 is also increasing. During the past week an average of 28 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is 15% more than the 24 patients/day that were admitted to hospital during the previous week.

So far a total of 74,620 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 18,498 people have been hospitalised with COVID-19 and 9,879 people have died from the virus.