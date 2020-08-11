Interior Minister calls for exclusion orders for seaside trouble-makers

The Select Committee members questioned the Interior Minister about the events at the coast last weekend. A number of them said that the large number of people that went to the coast was “perfectly predictable”.

However, most questions were about the few dozen trouble-makers that were involved in the violent incident at Blankenberge. Some members of the Committee accused the Federal Government of leaving the Mayors of costal municipalities in the lurch and said that there was no plan from the government for domestic tourism in times of corona.

Some Select Committee members demanded measures to deal will people that go to costal resorts to cause trouble. Mr De Crem announced that he is working on legislation that would make it possible to impose exclusion orders on trouble makers. The exclusion orders would ban them from the coast and large recreation parks at certain times such as during heatwaves. The system will work rather like the orders banning those convicted of offences at or around football stadiums from the vicinity of grounds on match days. Whether or not the exclusion orders would (or could) be imposed by means of administrative sanctions or a would have to be imposed by a court has still to be examined.

"I shall continue to act to maintain public order”, Mr De Crem said “These guys are not in charge here and they will never be”.

Mr De Crem also called for those that have been issued with exclusion orders to be obliged to report to the police each day during heatwaves. This would enable the police to be sure that they were not contravening their exclusion order. The Interior Minister said that he is against closing railway station at costal resorts as “It would be out of all proportion and would punish ordinary day-trippers”.