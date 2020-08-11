Plenty of goals, plenty of surprises

Meanwhile, the Champions Club Brugge were beaten at home by Sporting Charleroi. RSC Anderlecht threw away a two goal advantage away at KV Mechelen.

The Cup Winners R Antwerp FC only managed at drew at home against Excel Mouscron KRC Genk came back from behind to win away at Zulte Waregem. Zulte Waregem’s goal was scored by Olivier Deschacht in what was his 500th Belgian Firs Division appearance.

AA Gent were beat away at Sint-Truiden, while Standard de Liège enjoyed a home win against Cercle Brugge. The newly-promoted clubs did well on Monday evening. Beerschot tasted victory away at KV Oostende, while OH Leuven drew at home against KAS Eupen.