Plenty of goals, plenty of surprises
Monday evening saw the conclusion of the first day of play in the Belgian First Division season. The weekend was not short of surprises, not least that the team that avoided relegation thanks to taking legal action Waasland-Beveren tops the league after the first game.
Meanwhile, the Champions Club Brugge were beaten at home by Sporting Charleroi. RSC Anderlecht threw away a two goal advantage away at KV Mechelen.
The Cup Winners R Antwerp FC only managed at drew at home against Excel Mouscron KRC Genk came back from behind to win away at Zulte Waregem. Zulte Waregem’s goal was scored by Olivier Deschacht in what was his 500th Belgian Firs Division appearance.
AA Gent were beat away at Sint-Truiden, while Standard de Liège enjoyed a home win against Cercle Brugge. The newly-promoted clubs did well on Monday evening. Beerschot tasted victory away at KV Oostende, while OH Leuven drew at home against KAS Eupen.
The results
Club Brugge 0-1 Sporting Charleroi
Royal Antwerp FC 1-1 Excel Mouscron
Standard de Liège 1-0 Cercle Brugge
Sint-Truiden 1-1 KAA Gent
Zulte Waregem 1-2 Racing Genk
KV Mechelen 2-2 RSC Anderlecht
KV Kortrijk 1-3 Waasland-Beveren
Oud Heverlee-Leuven 1-1 KAS Eupen
KV Oostende 1-2 Beerschot