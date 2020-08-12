604 new infections during the past week, relatively sharp rise in the number of people hospitalised
New figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano show a further rise in the average number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. During the period between 2 August and 8 August an average of 604 people in Belgium tested positive for the virus every day. This is an increase of 12% on the average number of positive tests during the period between 26 July August and 1 August when an average of 538 people/day tested positive for the virus.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 also rose. During the week between 2 August and 8 August 4 people/day died from COVID-19, a rise of 63% compared with the figures for the previous week. So far 9,885 people in Belgium have died from COVID-19.
The number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 has risen sharply. During the past week (5 August to 11 August) an average of 32.6 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is a 47.1% rise on the number of COVID-19 admitted to Belgian hospital during the week between 29 July and 5 August.
On Tuesday 11 August 307 beds in Belgian hospitals were occupied by patients with COVID-19, a fall of 5 on Monday’s figures. Of these 77 are on intensive care wards (up 4), 38 of whom are on ventilators. Since the start of the pandemic 75,008 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.