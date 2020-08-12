604 new infections during the past week, relatively sharp rise in the number of people hospitalised

The number of deaths from COVID-19 also rose. During the week between 2 August and 8 August 4 people/day died from COVID-19, a rise of 63% compared with the figures for the previous week. So far 9,885 people in Belgium have died from COVID-19.

The number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 has risen sharply. During the past week (5 August to 11 August) an average of 32.6 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is a 47.1% rise on the number of COVID-19 admitted to Belgian hospital during the week between 29 July and 5 August.

On Tuesday 11 August 307 beds in Belgian hospitals were occupied by patients with COVID-19, a fall of 5 on Monday’s figures. Of these 77 are on intensive care wards (up 4), 38 of whom are on ventilators. Since the start of the pandemic 75,008 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.