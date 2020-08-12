Day-trippers welcome again in Knokke-Heist

Since Sunday day-trippers had been banned from Knokke-Heist in order to avoid the resort becoming too crowded and to avert any potential public order issues.

The decision to ban day-trippers was taken in the aftermath of Saturday afternoon’s brawl on the beach at near-by Blankenberge. It was due to remain in force until the end of the heatwave. However, on Tuesday evening Mayor Lippens announced that it was being lifted.

Legal experts had expressed doubts about the legality of the measure.

The Mayor of Knokke-Heist says that the number of incidents in his municipality has fallen enough for the ban on day-trippers to be lifted.