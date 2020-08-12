Face masks now mandatory throughout the Brussels-Capital Region

Last Thursday after a meeting lasting several hours it was decided that if and when the weekly number of new novel coronavirus infections in exceeded 50 per 100,000 population the covering of the mouth and nose would become mandatory on the streets, in parks and in all publically accessible places across Brussels. Six days later the weekly tally stands at 54.4/100,000 popular and masks have become mandatory throughout the capital. This one-fits-all measure has been brought in despite large variations in the level of infections between the various municipalities and between areas within individual municipalities.

In the week between 2 and 8 August 663 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Brussels-Capital Region (54.4 per 100,000 population). This is more than 50% up on the 421 people that tested positive for the virus during the previous week. In a press statement released on Wednesday morning the First Minister in regional government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) said “Everyone over the age of 12 is now obliged to wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose in all public places and all places that are accessible to the public in the entire Brussels-Capital Region”.

The only exceptions to this are;

· While engaging in sporting activity

· While doing physically demanding work in the outdoors.

· People with a handicap that prevents them from wearing a mask or a face shield.

Mr Vervoort also said that there will be extra police checks to ensure enforcement of the measures.





