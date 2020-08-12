Governor of Antwerp province shortens hours of curfew

The exceptions that were in force previously, for example for people that are working or on their way to or from work or to from medical treatment, will remain valid. Ms Berx was keen to stress that the changes do not constitute a relaxation of the measures.

In addition to the changes to the curfew it was also announced that bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 1am. Under the measures brought in two weeks they had had to close at 11pm.

The extra measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Antwerp Province will remain in force until the end of the month.

The events industry was also given a glimmer of hope. Public events will be able to take place again providing they comply with a list of rules contained in a protocol that still needs to be approved by the relevant authorities. Events deemed by the municipal security cell to have proved that they meet the criteria contained in the protocol will also be allowed to take place, the Governor said.