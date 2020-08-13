Beware of "smishing messages" in the coming weeks

You may receive a text message on your phone that seems to come from the government, a bank or a courier service, but in fact these are false messages with the only goal to get hold of your bank card data. "We have learned from a reliable source that Belgium may be targeted in a smishing campaign", says Miguel De Bruycker, the head of the CCB.

"Never open the link in this type of message. If you would do this by accident, don't give your data." If you receive a suspicious message, it is always possible to report this via e-mail, sending a mail to verdacht@safeonweb.be.