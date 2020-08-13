Brussels Airport to open Covid test centre

Passengers returning from a "red" zone will have the possibility to undergo a Covid test upon arrival. Passengers willing to travel abroad who need a certificate, will also have access.

"We have taken this decision for the sake of public health", says Brussels Airport spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli. The test centre will be installed in the departure hall. The adjacent lab will have a result in 3 hours' time for a fast test, or 9 hours for a normal test.