General figure hides regional differences: how is you province or region doing with regards to corona? 

The latest figures apply to the period between 3 and 9 August. The rolling average was 601 new infections per day, a rise of 13 percent on the week. The week before that, we had 550 new infections each day. The rise seems to stabilise: it was at 11, 12, 13 and 16 percent over the past days, while it was much higher one or two weeks ago. Looking at yesterday's averages, we even see a slight improvement.

The number of Covid fatalities was 4 per day, coming from 3. There are also more patients who need treatment in hospital: 31 last week, compared to 23 the week before. There are now 301 corona patients in Belgian hospitals, of whom 76 need intensive care. This figure is still a lot below the figures we had in the first wave, but virologists warn that the situation is far from under control.