All employees at Westvlees have been tested, 94 are COVID-positive

Of the 94 people that tested positive, 74 work at the meat cutting department. Those working there were the first to be tested. Then those working elsewhere at the factory were also tested for the novel coronavirus. 20 of these tested positive.

The Mayor of Staden, the municipality of which Westrozebeke is a part, Francesco Vanderjeugd (liberal) told VRT News that “When you look at the results, especially from the latest tests, there is a positive evolution in the figures”.

Of the 20 people that tested positive just 2 live in Staden. As the results of the tests don’t have a big impact for his municipality, Mayor Vanderjeugd has decided that the stricter measures that he had imposed to curb the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Staden will be revoked from Monday 17 August. This means that people in Staden and visitors to the municipality will no longer be obliged to wear face masks wherever they go. However, you will still be obliged to carry a mask with you that can be put on if needs be.