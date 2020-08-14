An average of 606 new infections, 5 deaths and 33 people per day hospitalised during the past week
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. During the period between 4 and 10 August an average of 606 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 9% up on the average of 556 people per day that tested positive during the previous week.
During the same period an average of 5 people died from COVID-19, a rise of 95% on the previous 7-day period. Since the start of this week there has been a considerable rise in the daily death toll. A possible explanation is the heatwave and the high ozone concentrations in the air.
In the week between 7 and 13 August an average of 33 people were admitted to hospital each day with COVID-19. This is 35% up on the previous week. Between 31 July and 6 August an average of 24 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals.