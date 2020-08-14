An average of 606 new infections, 5 deaths and 33 people per day hospitalised during the past week

During the same period an average of 5 people died from COVID-19, a rise of 95% on the previous 7-day period. Since the start of this week there has been a considerable rise in the daily death toll. A possible explanation is the heatwave and the high ozone concentrations in the air.

In the week between 7 and 13 August an average of 33 people were admitted to hospital each day with COVID-19. This is 35% up on the previous week. Between 31 July and 6 August an average of 24 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals.