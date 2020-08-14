Blankenberge beach brawl: 1 suspect bailed, 2 to stay on remand
Magistrates in Bruges (West Flanders) have granted bail to one of the three suspects that were arrested in connection with last Saturday’s mass brawl on the beach at Blankenberge in West Flanders. The 18-year-old’s bail is conditional on him adhering to a ban on him travelling to the coast during the next three months and him having no contact whatsoever with the other two suspects. They are to remain in custody.
All three suspects were detained by police during Saturday’s brawl. They are aged between 18 and 20. A fourth suspect that is a minor has already been given community service by a Juvenile Magistrate for his part in Saturday’s violence. All the suspects are from Brussels.
According to VRT News sources all three adult suspects have links to Stuyvenberg Gang, a gang that is involved in the sale of cannabis and other criminal activity around the Stuyvenberg metro station in the Brussels district of Laken. However, the young man that was given bail’s barrister denies that is client is in any way connected to the Stuyvenberg Gang.