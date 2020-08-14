Blankenberge beach brawl: 1 suspect bailed, 2 to stay on remand

All three suspects were detained by police during Saturday’s brawl. They are aged between 18 and 20. A fourth suspect that is a minor has already been given community service by a Juvenile Magistrate for his part in Saturday’s violence. All the suspects are from Brussels.

According to VRT News sources all three adult suspects have links to Stuyvenberg Gang, a gang that is involved in the sale of cannabis and other criminal activity around the Stuyvenberg metro station in the Brussels district of Laken. However, the young man that was given bail’s barrister denies that is client is in any way connected to the Stuyvenberg Gang.